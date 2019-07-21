Image Credit: Social Media

From Shaikh Mohammad's birthday to the Wimbledon Men's finals, see what made headlines this week, on social media.

Social media users wished His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on July 15, on the occasion of his 70th birthday. UAE residents also discussed the new visa rules introduced by the government. Sports fans reacted to the ICC World Cup 2019 finals and the Wimbledon tennis finals, held on July 14. And, Wednesday was World Emoji Day.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

1.Shaikh Mohammad’s birthday.

UAE residents took to social media to wish the Ruler of Dubai on his 70th birthday. Users posted pictures and videos of Shaikh Mohammad online.

[Instagram]

@ahmed_shahbaz_321: Happy birthday and long live His Highness.

@abhimanue.vs: Many happy returns of the day… prayers for you always.

2.Expat visa sponsorships

The Federal Authority for Identity and Emiratisation (FAIE) stated that any expat earning Dh4,000 without accommodation or Dh3,000 with company-provided accommodation can sponsor their family in the UAE.

[Facebook]

Anna Mari: Excellent news will bring more entrants and creators to the UAE.

3.Cricket World Cup final

The ICC Cricket final was played between England and New Zealand. While England bagged the trophy, the New Zealand team won hearts online.

England's captain Eoin Morgan lifts the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, England, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won the Cricket World Cup for the first time in extraordinary circumstances, beating New Zealand by a tiebreaker of boundaries scored after the match was tied after regulation play and then the first Super Over in the tournament's history. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Image Credit: AP

[Twitter]

@confused_mishra

As an Indian and a deep cricket lover, yes New Zealand, you are the champions for us. #CWC19Final #NewZealand

4.Novak Djokovic wins #Wimbledonfinal

On July 14, Novak Djokovic’s clinched his fifth Wimbledon title after he beat Roger Federer in a match that spanned almost five hours – the longest Wimbledon final ever played. Fans praised both players for their performance.

[Twitter]

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer pose with the trophies after the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, on July 14, 2019. Image Credit: AP

@PatrickMcEnroe: I am still just blown away by what I witnessed… from @DjokerNole and @rogerfederer. My biggest take away both of their attitudes in overcoming mistakes, adversity... no whining no complaining... just moving on... lessons for all of us.”

5.#WorldEmojiDay

July 17 marked the sixth World Emoji Day. Online users discussed the powers of emojis and shared their most used emojis.

The new ‘Together’ emoji. People could start sharing and communicating using the new emoji once submitted and accepted by the Unicode Consortium for inclusion. Image Credit: Supplied / Etisalat

[Twitter]

@Sparten_Sid: