Pancho Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Pancho

Pancho is often called ‘Pancho the Pirate’ as he has had one of his eyes removed.

Pancho is an around one and a half to two years old white Persian. He needed eye removal, dental work and neutering as well as ear mites treatment when found.

Now Pancho is a healthy happy boy, vaccinated and microchipped as well and ready to find his forever or at least foster home. He’s a very sweet and calm cat. He is looking for a home where he is the only pet as he is Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) positive.

Blaze

Blaze Image Credit: Supplied

Blaze is a bit different because he does not like to be picked up. He takes time to get used to people when he is ready for affection.

After he has gotten comfortable, he liked to get massages.

He also likes to sleep in the same bed as his human friends to protect them. He may have lost his tail but he has not lost his spirit and caring personality.

He would make a great pet for a house with children to play with or those who appreciate his energy and loving cuddly nature.

However, he does not like other pets as he tends to unsettle his peace-loving and calmer four legged friends with playful attacks.

Blaze is two years old and is fully vaccinated and neutered.