Yoda Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Yoda

Yoda is a 2-year-old domestic Shorthair Ginger cat who has been vaccinated and neutered. He had been previously living on the streets before being rescued. He enjoys biscuits and likes being the only cat.

Pickles

Pickles Image Credit: Supplied

Pickles is an affectionate and well behaved 6-month-old Arabian Mau kitten. He is great at socialising with other cats and is used to dogs. He is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Pickles is ready to find his forever home.

Skinny

Skinny Image Credit: Supplied

Skinny is a 6-year-old Arabian Mau, who was left on the streets by her owner before getting rescued. She has a condition called Feline stomatitis which makes her gums very inflamed and hard for her to eat but it’s manageable with a daily pill. She is vaccinated and neutered.