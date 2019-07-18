Portrait of Caucasian beautiful woman looking for clothes in store. Waist photo of Happy Young Woman Looking at Clothes Hanging on the Rail Inside the Clothing Shop. businesswoman buying clothes. Image Credit: Getty Images

What you need to know: Do women dress for themselves or for society?

Some women dress according to current fashion trends, some find clothes that they think suit their body type, while others simply wear what makes them happy and expresses their personality. Gulf News readers discuss what infleunces women’s dressing choices?

Dress to feel good

One’s mood is reflected through clothes

I feel like there are external influences and internal preferences like the occasion, modesty, status and position, fashion trends or just to look beautiful when it comes to women choosing what to wear. It could also be protection and warmth during a winter morning in Dubai or pure cotton clothes on a hot summer morning. For me, clothing also serves as a powerful way to express and communicate one’s identity.

Formal clothes show confidence and assertiveness at a workplace. Clothes are also a reflection of one’s personality. After losing my brother I wore black, white and grey for a long time. It reflected my inner state of mind.

The clothes we wear affect our behaviour, attitudes, personality, mood, confidence, and even the way we interact with others. Bright colours can make us feel cheerful. I have also seen that people who wear rugged rough clothes are basically rough and rude with others. People who dress in soft beautiful colours have a calm personality while dealing with others.

From Ms Remediana Dias

Dyslexia practitioner based in Dubai

Trends

Women are increasingly following fashion trends

Amid the rapidly evolving fashion industry and buzzing trends from the runways, women of today have a lot to choose from. The rise of fashion bloggers and celebrities on social media platforms like Instagram give us direct access to their exclusive wardrobes. Coming across something trendy on a blog and wishing you owned a similar piece is now just one click away as most bloggers give out their #OOTD (outfit of the day) details. I enjoy following a few style icons whose fashion taste resonates with me and then getting creative with my style.

While putting up an outfit for work, meetings, outings or parties I always ensure that it suits me and would not just jump on a bandwagon because it’s trending in the fashion world.

I am a strong believer that our particular style is an extension of our personality and that we should be wearing what makes us feel confident in our own skin. With the body positivity campaigns around the world, more and more women are realising to honour their real-self and dressing up to make themselves happy rather than impressing others.

From Ms Mehak Ayaz

Civil engineer based in Dubai

Cultural impact

Society makes a big impact on clothing choices

To some, the question about who women dress for is perplexing while others respond with: Women dress for themselves. The reason this might confuse quite a few is presence of factors that women bear in mind when choosing what to wear, therefore muddling the concept that their choice is for themselves only. Such factors can be beliefs, cultures, trends and so forth.

For a majority of women, their choice is a blend of what they find attractive and what their beliefs and cultures count as ‘acceptable’. Likewise, most women are influenced by trends and what is considered ‘in’ when choosing their outfits and making their purchases.

To a certain extent, this influence is healthy as it provided variety that boosts confidence.

However, it should not force the woman to change her body to conform to these trends if they do not compliment her, in resulting in unhappiness and mental issues.

To me, as long as the woman is happy, comfortable and confident in her attire, she is dressing for herself. After all that is highly important, and as simple as a topic dressing choice may be, it has a huge impact on how the woman carries herself and her presence in society.

From Ms Sarra Hamed

Student based in Dubai

Poll results:People dress to...

Express themselves freely: 53%

Please society: 47%