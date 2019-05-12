Image Credit:

What you need to know: These cats have been abandoned and need a forever home

Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal. Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Eshe

This is Eshe and she is 8-years-old. Eshe has been diagnosed of cancer, her owner can no longer take care of her and she is looking for her forever home that can provide her with care and love. Eshe is a friendly and playful cat. For details, call 06-5721340 or email rahulthomas555@yahoo.com.

One-month-old kitten

This is a one-month-old kitten who does not have a name yet. The mother abandoned the kitten, however, a tourist found it and saved it from living in the streets. The kitten needs a forever home to be adopted and taken care of. The temporary caretaker is ready to provide food for the first month after adoption. For details, email asamilivojev@gmail.com.

Roger

Roger is a 2 years old, quiet and calm longhaired cat found on the street before being rescued. He is currently being fostered and he has been neutered. He is a friendly boy who would suit a quiet home. For more details contact www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae.