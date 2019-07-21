What you need to know: These kittens need your help, find them a forever home.

Looking for a new feline friend to add to your household? Come along and meet a number of spayed, neutered and fully vaccinated cats at Kittysnip’s adoption days event.

The Dubai-based animal welfare group is hosting adoption days until the end of the month that is helping animal lovers adopt the perfect feline friend for their household. The adoption days are every Friday and Saturdays, throughout June to rehome abandoned or neglected cats and kittens that are in desperate need of a new family.

The event will take place at Dubai Garden Centre (Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 40), Al Quoz area in Dubai, on July 26 and at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club on July 20. Both days, the timings are from 11am to 5pm.

Prior to attending adoption days, cats are observed, assessed and evaluated in a home environment.

For more information, please contact Kittysnip via email: kittysnip@gmail.com or on Facebook: @kittysnipadoptiondxb

Kittysnip is a non-profit animal welfare group that works to trap, neuter, spay and release or arrange adoption for abandoned and neglected cats across Dubai.