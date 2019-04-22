Image Credit:

What you need to know: Not everyone can sleep soundly, many people find it hard to get a good night's sleep.

How utterly satisfying it is to sink into clean sheets on the bed when bone tired, and to instantly fall asleep? A good night’s sleep is the best gift that one can give to tired bodies and minds.

With these uplifting thoughts I hit the bed, settled myself in, and waited to be transported into that magical world of sweet slumber. That night, try as I might, sleep was as elusive as quicksilver!

There are a few lucky ones who can fall asleep just like a switch being flicked off. They can sleep at any place and at any time.They seem to be in absolute control of their circadian rhythm.

An afternoon nap or a morning seista never seems to keep them awake at night. I know someone who confesses sheepishly that the more he sleeps during day time, the sleepier he is at night! This same person can also decide when to sleep and when to wake up!

But woe betide, not everyone is as fortunate. People who have a good relationship with sleep feel sleepy even when there is a minor change in routine.

There are nights where people plan to sleep early to prepare for a big event the following day, only to be met with no sleep that night.

Insomnia, the inability to fall asleep or remain asleep, has many victims from different walks of life, many famous people have suffered from this. British playwright and author William Shakespeare, too, wasn’t spared from this malady and his lamentations about it are aplenty in many of his works.

Insomniacs can take solace from knowing that sleeplessness may be a sign of a creative mind at work?

How ideal it would be for people to wake up refreshed and rejuvenated in the mornings to take on the challenges of the new day?

That’s an utopian fantasy for a vast majority. All said and done, even people without sleep disorders do not get as much sleep as they desire, I guess, otherwise we wouldn’t need alarms to wake up!

During childhood, it’s easier to fall asleep and stay asleep, provided the internet doesn’t interfere with the sleep patterns but morning school cuts it short and children have to drag themselves out of bed. Same with teenagers too, whose brains are wired to sleep late and wake up at noon.

For the older pople it’s the responsibility of parenthood, work and deadlines to be met that won’t let them sleep enough.

Once people retire from active work they might have time but sleep eludes them.

A good night’s sleep for most seems to be an unfulfilled dream. A sad irony!

From Ms Annie Mathew