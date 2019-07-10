The reader discusses qualities that can help people become better leaders

What are leadership qualities?

A leader in the 21st century can be easily defined as the ‘vector’ among people – a person having a vision that directs its people onto the right path. However, it’s often misunderstood as an autocratic title. This is when communities with lower empowerment and under development are formed. This results in an increased gap between the leaders and their people, which is the root cause of all the destruction in the current world.

It is often said that great leaders don’t blame the tools they are given. They simply sharpen them and do their best.

To be a leader, you have to be mindful of a few things.

It is important to know your style of leading. This will help identifying your strengths and weaknesses. It defines your perspectives and makes you more effective as a leader by strategically integrating your strengths and counteracting with your weaker areas.

As a leader, credibility lays the foundation for leadership. Neglecting it can lead to poor performance and a toxic work culture. It improves communication and increases commitment towards your goals.

Being innovative and thinking out of the box distinguishes a leader from a follower. In today’s fast-paced world, a leader must be creative. Creative thinking and constant innovation is what makes you and your team stand out from the crowd.

Having the ability to make decisions highlights whether a person is eligible of becoming a leader or not. Leaders with this ability can easily devise solutions to problems.

Humility is often viewed as a point of weakness in an individual. However, it is an incredible gesture of strength as it makes a leader more persuasive. It allows a person to set aside personal gain for the benefit of others.

Leadership has the power to influence the thoughts of millions of people. Good leadership creates a happy society, and a happy society can build a strong nation!