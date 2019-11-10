DaCosta Peter Nolasco took a bus from Sharjah’s Al Butina area to Rolla on a Sayer card. However, things changed when he decided to go to Sahara Centre from Al Butina.
He got onto a bus once again but the driver refused to issue a ticket.
“I was surprised that the driver refused to issue another ticket and said that it will only be issued after 15 minutes at least,” he said.
Nolasco proceeded to buy a cash ticket for Dh8, whereas, a Sayer ticket would have cost him Dh6.
“Why is it inconvenient for passengers to travel from one place to another in Sharjah, especially if they have a Sayer card? I hope Sharjah authorities look into this,” he said.
Travelling on a Sayer card
The Sayer card was launched to be a convenient, cash-free way to travel on buses and entering them by just tapping it on the card reader. It enables the passengers to pay for tickets electronically on Mowasalat buses.
As part of the rules, the Mowasalat website states that “the time interval for issuing the second ticket is 15 minutes”.