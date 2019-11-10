A second ticket was not issued to a traveller in Sharjah because of a rule

Commuters boarding a Sharjah Transport bus. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

DaCosta Peter Nolasco took a bus from Sharjah’s Al Butina area to Rolla on a Sayer card. However, things changed when he decided to go to Sahara Centre from Al Butina.

He got onto a bus once again but the driver refused to issue a ticket.

“I was surprised that the driver refused to issue another ticket and said that it will only be issued after 15 minutes at least,” he said.

Nolasco proceeded to buy a cash ticket for Dh8, whereas, a Sayer ticket would have cost him Dh6.

“Why is it inconvenient for passengers to travel from one place to another in Sharjah, especially if they have a Sayer card? I hope Sharjah authorities look into this,” he said.

Travelling on a Sayer card

The Sayer card was launched to be a convenient, cash-free way to travel on buses and entering them by just tapping it on the card reader. It enables the passengers to pay for tickets electronically on Mowasalat buses.