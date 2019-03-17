What you need to know: Reader resolves complaint with company.

There was a promotion offered on my First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) credit card of five per cent cashback if I spent Dh2,000 during the promotion period. I received this promotion through SMS on March 18, 2018, on my registered mobile phone. Immediately on the same day I enrolled for this promotion by sending an SMS and I got an acknowledgement that I was successfully enrolled.

I had spent more than the required amount during this period. As per the offer, I should have got cashback in June 2018 bank statement. Since I did not receive the cashback in that bank statement, I made a complaint to the call centre on June 30. They said that as per campaign I have fulfilled all required criteria and should have got the cashback. There are some technical issues due to which the cashback was not given. They registered my complaint and said that I would receive a call from their customer service team.

After a month or so, when I neither receive cashback nor call from customer service, I called back the call centre and they said that the issue is still open and we will arrange a call back from the concerned team.

Till date neither have I received cashback nor any call from the customer service. There seems to be no proper follow-up or tracking of open complaints with FAB. I am tired of calling the call centre and being kept on hold.

I read a few cases in Gulf News on how you helped to resolve customer complaints and hence decided to write to you to get back my money as promised by the bank.

From Mr Manish Kumar Kaliya

Dubai



The management of FAB responds: FAB supports the growth ambitions of its stakeholders and goes beyond financial products and services, and as such, we are grateful for all customer feedback as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Manish Kumar Kaliya, and the matter has been resolved.

Mr Kaliya responds: The issue is now resolved. Thank you Gulf News for your help.

(Process initiation: December 26, 2018. Response from organisation: January 24, 2019. Reader confirmation: January 28, 2019.)