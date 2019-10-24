Regarding privacy in public spaces, social media users asked important questions. Some questioned whether people have the right to ask for privacy in a public setting. Others raised concerns over their pictures being shared
Here's what some Twitter users said:
@kelly__le: My biggest fear is being in the background of someone’s selfie.
@ErinCarlntson: When someone’s taking a picture and you accidently walk through the background but they take the picture anyway.
@FunnyIn2016: With all the pictures ever taken throughout history, I must have accidently been photographed in the background of someone’s picture.
@CJMordock: [...] Even in public spaces there can be a reasonable expectation of privacy.
@_PuffMami: Genuine question. If you vlog your entire life are you then still allowed to ask the public to respect your privacy?
Here's what some Facebook users said:
Moises Mariscal: Once u are in the public place, dont ask for privacy.
Mahnaaz Sheikh: Unless you have lied to be somewhere, like called in sick at work and get photographed at a movie theater. Also you never know who is related to whom. The point is it’s a small world we live in and you never know where your picture is travelling.