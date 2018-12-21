Dr Mendoza-Dreisbach: I always describe myself briefly but with utmost significance that others might learn from me - I am an educator. I am a single parent. I am a breast cancer survivor. I am a cancer and environmental advocate. I believe that we have to love the Mother Nature; all people have the responsibility to take care of the Mother Nature. This is our home; we only have one home, if we don’t take care of Mother Earth, then where will we go? As an academic, I use this as platform for me to inculcate values, knowledge and awareness to the students in the UAE and the Philippines, the importance of taking care of our Mother Earth.