Dubai: Thousands of Filipinos will head to the Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday for the Bayanihan Festival 2018, the biggest community Christmas celebration of Filipinos and to mark the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) month.
The Bayanihan Festival is one of two main events of the Filipino community and the Philippine Consulate General annually that aims to promote unity and camaraderie among the community. The term bayanihan refers to a Filipino tradition that depicts collective cooperative heroism for a common cause.
“Bayanihan is a Filipino tradition that emphasises the united vision of a community in reaching their goals. The bayanihan is a communal effort of the Filipinos in Dubai to celebrate milestones as members of the global migrant community in the Middle East,” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes told Gulf News.
“The event is a festive activity that is meant to be shared among the Filipinos in Dubai and with other ethnicities as well. It showcases the Philippine culture, dance, arts, creativity, innovation, and our heritage.”
Cortes said the event will highlight the depth of talent of Filipinos that will be displayed in various competitions including On-the-Spot Painting, Fruit and Vegetable Carving, Bayanihan Dance Sport, Clash of Champions, Battle of the Bands, Clash of the DJs, to name a few.
The coronation night of the Mr and Ms Teen Bayanihan will also be held on the day.
Ronnie Alonte and Sue Ramirez are this year’s celebrity guests. The duo will perform live onstage.
The winners of the Dakilang Bayani Award (Noble Hero Award) will also be announced on Friday as part of the celebration. The award is the highest recognition given by the consulate to notable Filipinos who have rendered selfless service to the community in various fields and have made the country proud through their achievements.
Admission is free to this whole-day event that starts at 7am and ends at 8pm.
What: Bayanihan Festival 2018
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 3
When: December 21, 7am to 8pm