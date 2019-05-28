Dubai: The Ismaili Centre Dubai, together with its partners, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, recently hosted its annual suhour with an audience of about 200 people, including diplomats from several countries.

During the gathering, Ajmal Maiwandi, renowned architect and the CEO of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) in Afghanistan, gave an overview of the work of AKTC in Afghanistan, including the recently restored 12.5 hectare Chihilsitoon Garden in Kabul. He also showcased a number of other projects such as the Stor Palace in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which along with approximately 140 other heritage sites around the country has been restored by AKTC with the strong support of the Afghan government and international partners.