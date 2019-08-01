Netizens thought that being honest does not have to hurt people’s feelings

Social media users largely believed that the intentions play a big role when something is communicated. Some thought that being honest does not have to hurt people’s feelings.

[Facebook]

Aqsa Adil

There is no harm in being straightforward but it depends on 1) how it is structured and 2) if it is constructive criticism.

There is a fine line between constructive criticism and rudeness and your intention differentiates between the two very clearly. If your intention is to correct someone for their betterment then it’ll show and if your intention is to just degrade someone, your tone will give that away too.

[Twitter]

@thoughtbar_

When someone is rude, do you ever pause and think what is it that they said and were they being rational about it?

I think about this, we have less tolerance to truth, when someone is being blantely honest it is seen as being rude most times due to lack of articulation.

@rabiaaaaa98

There’s a huge difference between being straightforward and being rude or mean. You can be honest but you don’t have to be mean or rude.

@jessicaj_prado