Ras Al Khaimah: Around 400 Filipino Catholics in Ras Al Khaimah will host their first Sinulog Festival on Friday at the St Anthony de Padua Catholic Church.
Sinulog is one of the most famous cultural and religious festivals celebrated in the Philippines every January.
Rev. Fr. Ronelo Resco, Assistant Parish Priest, initiated the event together with the help of the Filipino Community of Ras Al Khaimah and with the support of Dubai and Dibba communities.
Similar to celebrations in the Philippines, a procession will be held at 11.30am to be followed by a Filipino mass at noon, and a street dance at the church vicinity. Several contests are lined up for the guests as well.
“Everybody is excited since this is the first time that we will have a Sinulog festival celebration in Ras Al Khaimah. Our very own Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes and Labour Attache Felicitas Bay will mark the occasion with us,” said Meliton Castillo, President of the Filipino Club.