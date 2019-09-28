Open Call for Sikka Art Fair 2020:

Dubai Culture is inviting creatives in the fields of film, video art, music, performing arts and visual arts to submit proposals for new indoor and outdoor projects to be presented at Sikka Art Fair, which will be held in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in March 2020. Entry is free and open to emerging artists and art collectives based in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Proposals must be submitted by October 31, and selected applicants will be provided budget support of up to AED10,000.

Alserkal Lates on November 30:

Alserkal Avenue will remain open until 10pm on November 30 for Alserkal Lates. The cultural complex will welcome a new season of art, culture and entertainment with the introduction of ten new concepts, opening of new exhibitions at the contemporary art galleries and a contemporary dance performance WRECK — List of Extinct Species at Concrete.

