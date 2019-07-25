What do you keep in mind when gifting people? Image Credit: Stock image

What you need to know: How do you decide to buy presents for people? Do you buy them what you want or what they want?

Gifting can be pressurising, while some might want to go all out and plan elaborate presents, some recipients would want a simpler gift. Have you ever held back on your instincts of giving flashy gifts? Gulf News readers discuss.

All about intentions

Some people gift to boast

When gifting someone, I personally like to gift what they like more than what I would, because I think my choice is different and may not be to everyone’s taste. Also, everyone has something they prioritise more than someone else. If you know the recipient well, you would know what they would be happier with as a gift.

However, even when I gift someone something they like, I have to be convinced of it too. When I gift someone something I prefer to gift them something that they can actually use in their daily life and something beneficial so it doesn’t go to waste. A good way to ensure that what you’re giving would be loved is leaving in gift receipts, in case they prefer exchanging it with something else instead.

At the end of the day, it’s all about intentions. Some people like to show off with the gifts they get for others because it speaks more about how much they have spent, so it could be something expensive but it may not even be a preferred thing by the recipient.

From Ms Raya Khalid

Operations manager based in Dubai

Be genuine

Catering to what the recipient wants is key

I’ve had experiences of planning elaborate celebrations and giving flashy gifts to people, even though those people have stated that simpler presents are what they prefer. I had to learn to understand that as I grew older. Many of us find joy in giving, but it’s almost selfish sometimes. We need to ask ourselves whether we are doing this to feed our own ego and feel good about ourselves or is it truly for the recipient?

A thoughtful gift doesn’t have to be flashy, it sometimes just requires being attentive and genuinely catering to other people’s wants. - Mohammad Osama Ahmad

However, there are also those who genuinely do it out of good intentions and can still get it wrong. The best gifts are those that will be appreciated by the recipient. Pay attention to what a person wants, it might be the simplest, smallest thing that you can give them and make their day. This could be in the form of a relaxing time spent without distractions and just with family and friends. A thoughtful gift doesn’t have to be flashy, it sometimes just requires being attentive and genuinely catering to other people’s wants.

From Mr Mohammad Osama Ahmad

Transportation and city planner based in Sharjah

Different preferences

People find joy in different things

I think we consider what’s best in our eyes, with regards to our understanding of what a person would like best, but then at the end of the day, we are choosing what we like best which is quite unfair on the receiving end.

People tend to forget the recipient usually in cases if they don’t know each other that well, in which case, they would definitely go with what they themselves like best, or with what is considered a standard or an acceptable gift. It’s unavoidable to risk not pleasing the receiver this way but at least we’ve tried our best.

Some people generally prefer massive celebrations and big gifts, which can get burdensome to accommodate. - Huzaifa Hameed

Additionally, I believe that little things are equally as important as big gifts and celebrations. Some people generally prefer massive celebrations and big gifts, which can get burdensome to accommodate. So we need to be thankful to those who don’t respect that. To them, the concept of important things in life might be completely different. They might appreciate relationships, health and family more than material gifts and celebrations.

From Mr Huzaifa Hameed

Student based in Dubai

Poll results

Have you ever had to fight your instincts to gift someone something they would like?

Yes: 66%

No: 34%

