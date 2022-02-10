Image Credit: Supplied

To help people stay safe during Covid-19, Chrixtina Rocca, a well-known brand with more than 20-years of experience in the industry, has launched a wide variety of products to ensure the safety of consumers.

All products are manufactured in the UAE which is widely distributed in the local market. One of the products is Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic Disinfectant with moisturizing properties that keep skin safe from infection and harsh chemicals. The product is also known for its pleasant smell which is available in 3 unique fragrances.

All of their products are available at X-pressions Style, SDS, Safeer Hypermarket and Departmental Stores across the UAE. Xpressions has been the one stop destination for a broad range of product categories including skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, personal care products. Xpressions Style makes sure that all the products sold under their brand are sourced directly from the authorized business partners with a guarantee of being genuine and providing value for money.

Chrixtina Rocca also produces the best quality of masks in different colors and designs such as 3-layered & 4-layered disposal masks also the N95 mask designed for adults and kids. The highlight of their Covid-19 relief products are the alcohol-based hand sanitizers with aromatic smell that helps to kill 99.9% of germs and ensures total hand hygiene. It is one of the best sanitizers and is effective against a wide range of bacteria.