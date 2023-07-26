This fairly new but highly regarded medical aesthetics group hires only the best of the best, whether it’s doctors, skin and laser specialists or customer service staff. The clinic always strives to uphold the highest standards of care for all its patients.

Charisma Clinics Group is expected to expand beyond the current two branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to multiple new locations very soon. Many people from different regions in and out of the UAE have shown interest and also excitement to know that it is coming to their locations.

Top dermatologists and aesthetic doctors include Dr Ali Assaf, Dr Ahmed Ali, Dr Safa Waleed and Dr Rana Halem. The skin and aesthetic laser specialists include Hala Mahfouz and Sarah Khodier. The staff have gained the trust and love of their patients through amazing results and unique approaches to beauty and medical care. The dream team has been selected by Dr Rola Al Shehadat (pictured left), who is the owner and founder of Charisma. Dr Al Shehadat is an expert when it comes to treating difficult skin cases, facial features enhancement and body sculpting with fillers and machines.

One of the best things about Charisma Clinics is its transparency in showing before and after images of the procedures done on its official social media platforms. It is also focused on letting professionals deliver tried and tested medical methods and offer advice to ensure access to information is available for free to all. All informative and useful information is shared on @Charismaclinicdubai and @Challengebycharisma pages on Instagram.

The clinic believes nothing happens by chance in this field and the high volume of loyal customers are testimony to the reputation and success of the institution.

One of the trending procedures for this summer is the Barbie Treatment created by Dr Al Shehadat. The special summer hydration is also creating great hype right now, bringing in people from other countries such as Oman, Qatar and other GCC nations to try this amazing yet natural enhancement of features and skin. Besides there are popular treatments such as body fillers, non-surgical face lift and body tightening with the newest machines such as Attiva and Liftera for both subtle and strong skin tightening with no injections or incisions involved.

The clinic is also observing the trend of men of all ages waking up to the importance of taking care of their skin and facial features. The most requested treatments by men include acne and acne scars treatment, dark spots and skin tag removals, non-surgical nose job, under eye treatment and most importantly hair programs, which deliver serious hair growth within a period of time to stop and reverse baldness, hair fall and treat receding hair line gradually for the most natural looking results.

Lip fillers and botox are beauty essentials in our time and it is very important to be comfortable with your doctor for these treatments as you have to repeat them every few months.

Charisma Clinics advises people to not take decisions in a rash manner, but do your research and choose carefully.