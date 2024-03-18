This year, the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort proudly welcomes you to embark on another unforgettable journey back to the origins of Ramadan in Arabia at our Kan Zaman open-air tent.
Immerse yourself in the enchanting ambiance and panoramic views of Ain Dubai while enjoying live Arabic music with your loved ones. Delight in an array of Middle Eastern and International delicacies at our enticing Iftar buffet, complete with live cooking stations and delectable desserts every evening.
We are pleased to announce our second year with the Kan Zaman theme, offering our guests the opportunity to celebrate Ramadan in a truly authentic setting. The open-air tent provides the perfect atmosphere for our guests to enjoy the holy month outdoors in the delightful Dubai weather. Additionally, we are excited to offer outdoor Suhoor at our Al Hadiqa Restaurant, featuring live entertainment and a special set menu. For groups, we have tailor-made packages for both Iftar and Suhoor.
Indulge in our Iftar buffet for Dh199 per person, inclusive of traditional Ramadan juices. Children up to 6 years old dine free, while those aged 6 to 12 receive a 50 per cent discount. Experience our renowned hospitality, exceptional service, and unforgettable Ramadan celebrations. This year's Ramadan promises to be even bigger and better than before.