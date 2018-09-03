The Mall’s annual Book Fair will take place this month at the shopping centre, located at the World Trade Centre in Abu Dhabi.

An annual charity drive, during which visitors of The Mall drop off their favourite books in themed collection boxes, began on August 7 and ends on September 4. The books collected will be sold during the Book Fair, from September 6 to September 8. All proceeds will go towards the literacy charity Wanna Read? and their 16 reading rooms for children in hospitals across the UAE. Last year’s Book Fair saw over 2,000 collected books sold in two hours.

Children’s author Michele Ziolkowski will also do exclusive book readings during the event; her story The Boy Who Knew the Mountains was inspired by her son.

In addition, a competition is open to all those who spend Dh200 at The Mall until September 8. The winner will walk away with up to Dh25,000 in tuition fees for their children’s 2018/19 schooling.