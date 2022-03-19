At Arabian Farms, quality is at the heart of everything we do.
As one of the largest egg producers in the GCC, we have loved every moment of delivering freshness to our customers for over 40 years.
Our fresh eggs are laid by happy hens fed with a 100 per cent natural, vegetarian diet that includes yellow corn, soya bean meal and marigold petal meal produced at our own feed mills. Our poultry is raised locally, and cage and hormone-free to ensure the most nutritious, healthy and sustainable products.
This Poultry Day, choose from a wide range of healthy, fresh eggs. Our Pasteurised Eggs are 100 per cent safe to eat raw without risk of cross-contamination. Nourish and protect your eyes with our eye-vitamin-enhanced Lutein & Zeaxanthin Eggs. Get mega healthy with our delicious Omega 3 Eggs that contain high-quality protein, minerals and essential elements required in a balanced diet. Our Eco eggs are laid by hens fed with a 100 per cent certified organic and pesticide-free feed imported from Europe, ensuring better quality and health.
Taste the Freshness, Produced by Happiness.