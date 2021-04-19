Heba Magdi, renowned actress and brand ambassador, Dabur International Image Credit: Dabur International

Volume and lustre are features to cherish when it comes to hair health and shouldn’t be compromised despite changes in routine. This Ramadan, as the Holy Month dawns, surrender your routine for good hair health to Dabur Amla Hair Oil.

With its hero ingredient being the Indian gooseberry; Dabur Amla Hair Oil is the easiest and convenient way to shower care on your hair. A Vitamin C powerhouse, Amla is reported to contain nearly 20 times more vitamin C than oranges and which nourishes right from the scalp to the tip and end of hair strands to leave behind naturally beautiful hair.

Ramadan this year is during one of the warmer months of summer and reduction in water intake given the fasting schedules can cause hair fall and other hair health issues like frizziness, hair damage etc. Fortunately, Dabur International has a dedicated range that champions the use of Amla to keep your hair nourished and hydrated throughout the day.

Advocating the amazing effects of Amla, Heba Magdi, renowned actress and brand ambassador, Dabur International, says; “Our hair has always been a crowning glory, and we need to ensure that it is pampered and nourished all year round. During Ramadan, the change in our daily schedule and diet has a direct effect on our hair but thanks to brands like Dabur Amla Hair Oil our hair nourishment is taken care of.

“For convenient application and optimum nourishment for days when we may not have the time, Dabur Amla comes across as the most natural companion minus the tag of cosmetics. I’ve made it my go-to hair fall solution and so should you!”

While Amla, the superfood your hair will always thank you for, takes optimum care to nourish the tresses, good sleep and a healthy diet play a vital role too. But during Ramadan, fasting along with suhour and iftar take the lead. Without having to worry much about sufficient nutrients to keep hair fall at bay, here’s why you should use Dabur Amla Hair Oil to keep your hair hydrated and nourished:-

Combats hair loss: With amino acids and antioxidants in abundance, a regular massage with Amla hair oil provides enough oxygen and nourishment to the hair follicles to reduce hair loss.

Protects from external damage: Amla being rich in minerals, phytonutrients and vitamins saves the hair from external damages caused by blow-drying and other heat treatments that you may have used before Ramadan. Hair that’s often exposed to such hair treatments can be rejuvenated by using Amla-infused hair oil