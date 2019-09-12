Dr Rabih Abi Nader, Oral Surgeon and Implantologist, Sky Clinic Dental Center Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight Dr Rabih Abi Nader, Oral Surgeon and Implantologist, Sky Clinic Dental Center, throws light on 3D Computer Guided Implant Surgery

What is computer guided implant surgery?

Dental implants have become the most advanced and effective treatment options to replace a tooth. Dental implants, typically made of titanium, are placed in the jawbone and fused, or integrated with your natural bone.

Computer guided implant surgery is a cutting-edge technique introduced in performing dental implants accurately, precisely and predictably. The technique involves taking, a 3D X-ray scan during the consultation to visualise the existing bone. After that, an intra-oral digital or conventional impression will be taken, and the planning begins. During the planning, the 3D scan will be overlapped with the intra-oral digital impression to provide a virtual replica of the patient’s mouth. Using unique medical digital software, the implants will be virtually placed.

After the virtual implant positioning, a surgical guide is generated that allows your doctor to place the implants in the planned position with no incision and no suture. This will reduce post-operative discomfort. We can also prepare in advance the teeth to be fitted in the implants. On the second visit, the patient will get the implants placed, and the crowns will be put over the implants.

Why should one consider 3D guided surgery?

Positioning the implant in the jaw bone is very important for the best results. Guided surgery helps us to perform the procedure in advance on the patients’ 3D model over and over to avoid mistakes and to reach the best outcome. Dental implants placed by free hand can lead to many mistakes and will affect the final result and can also harm the patient.

What is your approach to patients seeking dental implants?

The ideal candidate for a dental implant is in good general and oral health. Adequate bone in your jaw is needed to support the implant, and the best candidates have healthy gum and free from periodontal disease. This procedure is a team effort between the patient, the dentist and the implant specialist. Depending on the patient-specific condition the implantologist will create a treatment plan tailored to reach the treatment goals.

Do you have the technology to perform minimally invasive placement techniques that greatly reduce pain, bleeding and discomfort?