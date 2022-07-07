Buyers have become accustomed to discounts and enjoy hunting for the best deals available. With an ever-changing stock, Affordables is in a much stronger position to keep their customers engaged than traditional retailers. In many ways, the off-price retail business plan takes the volatile nature of the retail industry and converts it into a steady model for Affordables.

In a world of fleeting fashion trends, Affordables is able to cater to a range of needs and is adaptable to changing needs while proving an effective structure to keep customers engaged, allowing them to browse bargains without having to wait for sales season. Consumers today not only look for a bargain, they’re looking for an immersive experience. The treasure hunt experience that Affordables offers has led two-thirds of all shoppers to their stores. Affordables gives shoppers the opportunity to find the latest trends and brands they know and love at an attractive price. Consumers love to share the great deal they found with family and friends. This excitement encourages others to hunt for a great deal. We are confident that our Concept will continue to thrive, evolve and increase their footprint worldwide.