Affordables announced the opening of its latest branch in Abu Dhabi’s Khalidiya Mall, on June 24, 2022. As the name suggests, it is an off-price retail concept for apparel, footwear, bags and accessories for men, women and kids. Affordables is a growing concept in the UAE with multiple stores spread across the region in the prime malls and high streets of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Deira City Center, Dubai Festival City, Ibn Batuta Mall, Al Ghurair Center and Shindaga City Center are just a few of the the shopping destinations.
Affordables is much loved by its consumers, hence pushing the growth of the concept in the market. It makes sense that consumers are big fans of off-price retailing. After all, we sell the brand name and designer products for a fraction of their original price, enabling customers to browse bargains at 75 per cent to 90 per cent off whenever they want and eliminating the need to wait for annual sales. For consumers, part of the original attraction is that they have no idea what they are going to end up buying when they enter the store. It’s like a treasure hunt for the best deal, price or item.
Buyers have become accustomed to discounts and enjoy hunting for the best deals available. With an ever-changing stock, Affordables is in a much stronger position to keep their customers engaged than traditional retailers. In many ways, the off-price retail business plan takes the volatile nature of the retail industry and converts it into a steady model for Affordables.
In a world of fleeting fashion trends, Affordables is able to cater to a range of needs and is adaptable to changing needs while proving an effective structure to keep customers engaged, allowing them to browse bargains without having to wait for sales season. Consumers today not only look for a bargain, they’re looking for an immersive experience. The treasure hunt experience that Affordables offers has led two-thirds of all shoppers to their stores. Affordables gives shoppers the opportunity to find the latest trends and brands they know and love at an attractive price. Consumers love to share the great deal they found with family and friends. This excitement encourages others to hunt for a great deal. We are confident that our Concept will continue to thrive, evolve and increase their footprint worldwide.
Visit and shop at Affordables…the names says it all!