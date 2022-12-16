Affordables today announces the opening of its latest branch in Sharjah’s Al Zahia City Centre Mall. As the name suggests, Affordables is an off-price retail concept for apparel, footwear, bags and accessories for men, women and kids.
“We are excited about our new location opening in Al Zahia City Centre. It’s a three-day event and we are looking forward to making it a memorable one,” says Nitin Jain, Director, “We have seasonal collections at our store, available at value prices. We invite you all to come and join us in the celebrations.”
Affordables is a growing concept in the UAE with multiple stores spread across the region in prime malls and neighbourhoods of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Some of its key locations are Deira City Center, Dubai Festival City, Ibn Batuta Mall, Al Ghurair Center, and Shindaga City Center, among others.
Affordables is much loved by consumers from across the world and it brings new collections every week to surprise them. When it comes to off-price retail, consumers think about saving more and buying more, without causing any dent in their pockets. These brands run promotional activities from time to time to drive up sales.
“Consumers often have no idea about what they are looking to buy when they enter the store and end up buying something that they haven’t even thought of. This adds to the excitement of shopping at an off-price retail outlet, encouraging people to hunt for more deals. This month, people have once again started to explore the season of shopping. Visit and shop at Affordables, as the name says it all. Affordables wishes all Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” says Jain.