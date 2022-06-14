BeingShe hosted its annual business and professional awards under the patronage of Shaikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum on June 12, 2022 at Sofitel Dubai Downtown. The award ceremony was a closed event with more than 200 guests in attendance, including well known personalities, influencers and government officials.

Prior to the gala event, art lovers and passersby enjoyed the ‘Voice of Art’ exhibition which showcased over a dozen paintings from various artists across the country. The show also featured exhibitors like Transmarine, Forte Realty, Vanitis Beauty, Kai Aesthetic Clinic, Wellbeing Sanctuary, Flores Isler and Bluechip Investments LLC.

The event kicked off with a tribute to the late His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as an honour to his legacy and efforts towards women empowerment. More than 40 women achievers received excellence awards across eight major categories. These categories were Excellence in Business, Wellness, Logistics, Commodities, Corporate, Human Resources, Media and Art, Health and Fitness.

“It is a pleasure to witness this beautiful moment in the presence of you all, thanks to Aparna and BeingShe for providing such an impactful platform to recognise those who truly deserve.” Shaikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum said in a press statement. The jury members — Shaikha Al Mutawa, Maya Al Hawary, Kausar Khan and Caroline Trichet — gave away the awards on stage along with Danube Group Chairman Rizwan Sajan and special guest Dr Yaqoob Al Ali.

Emirati sportsperson Amna Al Haddad and Alanoud Al Hashmi, CEO of The Futurist Company were each honoured with the Influential Woman of Excellence award for 2022 for their outstanding achievements.

“Thank you jury for this honour and giving this award, it makes me feel great on being rewarded for the hard work that one does,” said Amna as she received the award.

Aparna Bajpai, CEO of BeingShe explained that the purpose of these awards is to open up opportunities for women for their personal growth. “We have partnered with a lot of media houses for our winners to spread as much awareness about their talents and share their stories to inspire others.” The process involves a lot of personal branding activities like live radio interviews, red carpet interviews, press coverages, professional photoshoots, exclusive features etc.

Highlights of the show included Walid Atallah and Evin fashion walk showcasing their limited bridal winter collection. Models were seen wearing Seema Somani limited edition jewelry to complete the overall look. Additionally, guests also witnessed the official launch of the Flores Isler luxury perfume line inspired by the book ‘You are Beautiful’.