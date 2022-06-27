Welcome to a world where Indian hair tradition and wisdom are infused with the best of ingredients from around the world. Inspired by ancient Indian ingredients that have been time-tested for gorgeous strands of lustrous locks; Indian beauty rituals are no longer unattainable as Emami has transformed the hair game for thousands across the globe. Their objective with 7 Oils in One as a brand is to provide a blend of Ayurvedic, herbal, potent, 100 per cent natural oils, which provide complete haircare solutions.
In order to look good, women indulge in hair straightening, heat styling, keratin Tteatment, blow drying, etc., which leads to dry and damaged hair resulting in hair loss, brittleness and many other problems. Using Emami 7 Oils In One that contains 100 per cent natural oils can help repair the hair damage caused by chemical treatments, pollution and long exposure to the sun. The thick non-greasy hair oil provides heavy nourishment making the hair strong and beautiful
The blends of the new variants of Emami 7 Oils in One are formulated with 100 per cent natural oils, without mineral or paraben:
* Blackseed and Hibiscus Oil Blend — provides shiny, black and lustrous locks that further prevents premature greying of hair naturally.
* Cactus and Garlic Oil Blend — focuses on controlling hair fall and further gives one thicker and stronger hair.
* Shea Butter and Argan — adds moisture to dry and brittle hair while preventing hair breakage.
* Castor and Almond —tackles frizzy and damaged hair and provides thicker, stronger and healthier locks.