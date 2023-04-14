2. Longevity

A perfume with good longevity can be especially valuable in the hot and humid climate of the UAE summer, as it will last longer, and you won’t have to reapply it frequently. When choosing a summer perfume, consider its longevity. Summer perfumes tend to be less long-lasting than winter ones, but you don’t want a fragrance that disappears too quickly.

3. Seasonal trends

Check out the latest summer fragrance trends to find a scent that’s both trendy and perfect for the season. Arabica and Patchouli perfume collection are two of the best examples. It is available at Al Hunaidi perfume stores from the House of Shaikh Mohd. Saeed.

4. Occasion

Consider fragrances that are suitable for both casual and formal occasions to complement and enhance your overall image and persona. Lighter scents are perfect for daytime wear, while more sophisticated fragrances can be worn in the evening or for special events.

5. Try before you buy

Always try a fragrance before purchasing it. You can either visit a store and sample the perfume or purchase a sample size to try it out at home. This will help you ensure that the scent works well with your body chemistry and that you truly love it. Also opt for a reputable brand known for producing high-quality scents. Such brands invest in research and development to create perfumes perfect for every season, including summer, and are more likely to use high-quality ingredients, making their perfumes last longer.

Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Est and Al Hunaidi stores are located in various areas covering most of the emirates. I am also pleased to announce that Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Est. is celebrating its 70th year in the UAE, and I am grateful to all of you for your generous support. We are committed to crafting fresh, innovative fragrances while maintaining the unbeatable quality synonymous with our brand.

I wish all esteemed readers of Gulf News a blessed Ramadan and joyous Eid al-Fitr.

Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh