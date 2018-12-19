In the case of the unfortunate event that your pet gets ill during the festive season, take it to the vet. As with human beings, prevention is better than cure and preventive measures such as de-worming, tick treatment and specific prescription medications can be advised by the vet. This will ensure an unforeseen accident doesn’t turn into a crisis. With the increased risk of pet illnesses such as food poisoning or diarrhea, preventive measures or even putting the clinic’s number on the fridge just in case of an emergency could help save the pet in the nick of time. Pet owners should also ensure all pets are microchipped and official registrations are up to date. In the event your pet panics and runs away, this will help find your lost pet.