Method

Take a big clean mixing bowl. Add all the ingredients in one go and start mixing. Remember that flour will fly, so start slowly and build up the speed on either the handheld or standing mixer.

Keep mixing till you get a smooth batter that drops but not too fast.

Now divide the dough into five smaller bowls. You need to work fast. This is the challenging bit. Add about a teaspoon of colour in each bowl if you are using liquid food colouring and mix well with a spoon. In case of gel paste, you can use lesser and the colour is far richer. Do not use too much, or else you will get an after-taste. Drop the dough into a well-buttered loaf tin. Drop the colours as you like. I left one bowl of dough without adding any colour to give a sense of relief to the bright hues.

Creating the marble effect using a wooden skewer. Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed

Then using a wooden skewer draw figures of eight through the dough. You get these pretty swirls. Be gentle and this is how you marble a cake.

While you are doing this, pre-heat the oven to 180C. Place the loaf tin in there and bake for about 35 minutes, till a wooden skewer comes out clean. Take out. Cool, slice and it is ready to serve.

The texture of the cake is quite dense but smooth because of the butter. Looks almost bread-like. Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed

