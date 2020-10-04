Image Credit:

Dubai: Because one record-breaking fountain isn't enough, Dubai will be home to two of them. The 'Palm Fountain', which is set to launch on Thursday, October 22, will attempt to break a Guinness World Record as the worlds' largest fountain, potentially moving the Dubai Fountain at Dubai Mall to second place.

Located at the Pointe, a lifestyle and dining destination on Palm Jumeirah, the 'Palm Fountain’, is the Palm's latest waterfront attraction. The inaugural launch event will be free and open to the public. Additionally, the event will include an entire day of festivities, with all-day fun and competitions from The Pointe’s restaurants and, starting at 4pm until late. There will also be an array of live entertainment including multiple DJ sets, dance shows, performers, and a fireworks show.

Image Credit:

Then, once the clock strikes 8pm on October 22, spectators can enjoy the views of The Palm Fountain show from 30 different restaurants at The Pointe. The day-long event is open to the public upon registration, and the first 5,000 to arrive will receive a free LED wristband.

The Palm Fountain will have 20 shows with five different performances running daily between sunset to midnight (7pm to 12am) swaying to an array of popular songs including Khaleeji, pop, classic, international and more. Each show will last for three minutes and will be performed every 30 minutes. Spread over 14,000 sqft of sea water, the fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 metres and come alive with over 3,000 LED lights. It also circulates water from the sea directly without the need of a water tank or filtration equipment.

The fountain features a high-performance audio system consisting of 86 speakers on both sides. The attraction is the only multicoloured fountain in Dubai and is a celebration of Dubai’s resurgence. Tickets to attend are free to the public upon registration via the website PlatinumList.

Key info:

Location: East and West promenade of The Pointe

Price: Free