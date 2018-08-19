Eid Al Adha will fall on August 21 in the UAE and, private and public sector holidays have also been announced. UAE residents can enjoy Eid fireworks at these venues across the country. Most of these venues also have accompanying Eid celebratory concerts, gigs and other events.

Yas Island

Yas Marina will celebrate the first three days of Eid with a spectacular fireworks show. Set to light up the capital’s skies, the daily fireworks display will kick off at 9pm each night, and can best be seen from the Yas Marina promenade, or on board a traditional dhow for a truly memorable experience.

This is also a great opportunity to check out the latest amusement park in Abu Dhabi - Warner Bros. World. Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and all of Yas Island's hotels have special Eid events and packages lined up as well.

Dubai Festival City

The Dubai Festival City Mall will ring in Eid with two musical fireworks daily for the first two days of Eid Al Adha - giving residents a choice of four fireworks displays to turn up for during the days off.

The shows will be at 9pm and 10.30pm on the first two days of Eid. Visitors can also enjoy the venue's signature and record-breaking IMAGINE show which runs every 30 minutes daily, from 7.30pm.

Al Majaz Waterfront

In Sharjah, Al Majaz Waterfront will host a three-minute fireworks display on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha. The display will start at 9pm, above the Sharjah Musical Fountain.

The Beach, Al Seef and La Mer,

These waterfront destinations will also host spectacular firework displays from the same time (9pm) over the three days of Eid Al Adha.

Residents and tourists can choose to watch the fireworks at The Beach (9.15pm), or enjoy the sky lighting up over Al Seef (9pm) with its old-world charm and views of Dubai Creek. Alternatively, visitors can join friends and family and take in the laidback vibe at La Mer (9.30pm) as the display illuminates the skies.