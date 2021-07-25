The UAE will have another long weekend in the middle of August 2021

Video Credit:

Dubai: This summer, residents can expect another public holiday in the UAE as the Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year) is expected to fall in the middle of August giving us another long weekend in 2021.

According to the UAE government, Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year) will fall on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

WAM has released an official circular confirming all public holidays in the UAE.

The Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year) is on the first day of Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar, which differs from the Gregorian calendar.

What is Al Hijri – The Islamic New Year?

The occasion marks 1,442 years since the migration of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and his companions from Makkah to Madinah, Islam’s holiest city in Saudi Arabia.

The first year in the Islamic calendar, Hijri 1, corresponds to the year 622AD.

Hijri is derived from Arabic word Hijrah, which means migration. In the religious context, it specifically refers to the migration of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) more than 14 centuries ago.

Why does the Islamic calendar start with Hijrah and what is the significance of this event?

Hijrah was the definitive turning point in the history of Islam. It is not just a historical event but is an opportunity for introspection.

Thousands of years ago Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) and his companions migrated, leaving everything behind — their homes, their property, and their loved ones. Because they chose to sacrifice worldly gains and comforts for the perseverance of their religion, which was at the time in danger in Makkah. The prophet himself was escaping his death from the Quraish elderlies.

What is the Hijri calendar?

The Hijri calendar is based on the lunar year, in which months are 29 or 30 days, depending on when the waxing crescent moon is sighted after the new moon. As a result, the Hijri year is shorter than the Gregorian solar year, arriving around 11 days “earlier” after each full cycle.

What are the months on the hijri calendar?

1. Muharram

2. Safar

3. Rabi Al Awwal

4. Rabi Al Thani

5. Jumada Al Ula

6. Jumada Al Akhira

7. Rajab

8. Sha’aban

9. Ramadan

10. Shawwal

11. Dhu Al Qa’da