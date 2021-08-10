1 of 11
THE OBEROI BEACH RESORT, AL ZORAH: Situated just 25 minutes from Dubai and nestled within 247 acres (one million square metres) of rich ecological wetland, Al Zorah boasts exceptional biodiversity and is home to almost sixty species of birds and marine life. With this year’s special summer offer, guests can relax in the resort’s spacious accommodation which includes rooms with private gardens, spectacular suites and secluded pool villas. Enjoy 15 per cent savings on the premier room with private garden or a premier room with a private terrace, offering views to the ocean. Included in the summer special is an a la carte breakfast including signature Indian dishes as well as a range of international options and healthy alternatives.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 11
TAJ JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS: Located in the heart of the JLT district, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers offers views of the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf. Enjoy the upcoming long weekend with the 36-hour Staycation starting from Dh325 on double occupancy, an exclusive, one-of-a-kind concept offering extended hours of relaxation with an early check-in by 6am and a late check-out by 6pm the following day. You can also enjoy 20 per cent savings on food and get access to JLT’s highest rooftop pool and Mediterranean restaurant, Paros, signature Indian restaurant Shamiana and the neighbourhood sports café, TJ’s. Those who want breakfast the next day can add Dh50 per person per night of stay.
Image Credit:
3 of 11
RITZ-CARLTON, DIFC: Revealing an exclusive UAE Residents Offer, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC invites guests to spend the long weekend in style to celebrate Islamic New Year. In time for the anticipated holiday, the hotel offers a getaway closer to home, providing savings of 30 per cent at any of its spacious rooms that overlook Downtown Dubai. Additionally, the offer also includes daily breakfast, as well as an option of either lunch or dinner for two adults and two children. Feast at the Café Belge, a 1920s European café. Priced at Dh900 per night for two adults and two children for half board.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 11
DUKES THE PALM, A ROYAL HIDEAWAY HOTEL: UAE Residents in search of the ultimate staycation for the season can look no further, as Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel unveils its promo for the Summer. The property’s exciting Lucky Guest Offer allows 15 random Lucky Guests daily the chance to avail a Deluxe Room for only Dh299 per night through bookings made at Barcelo.com with the promo code LUCKY15. The Lucky Guest Offer allows 15 guests picked at random each day to book and indulge in a relaxing getaway at Dukes the Palm for only Dh299 per night. The Deluxe 27-square-meter room offers views of the city or the Palm Jumeirah. The rooms are equipped with a king-size bed or two single beds and include premium quality toiletries, a flat-screen TV, and a large wardrobe.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 11
FAIRMONT THE PALM’S UAE: The Fairmont Residents Staycation deal is back! Until September 24, guests can book a relaxing stay from Dh599 per room and receive a daily credit of Dh599 to spend on food and drinks, fully redeemable at any of the hotel’s stunning dining outlets. Check into a luxurious Fairmont The Palm room and enjoy access to the hotel’s private beach and eight temperature-controlled swimming pools, perfect to cool down from the summer heat. Brand new and luxurious Jacuzzis have been added to Corner Suite rooms for guests to kick back and relax with breath-taking views of Dubai’s skyline. Fairmont the Palm is set in an idyllic location on the Palm Jumeirah, with direct access to the West Palm Beach and within walking distance from the newly opened Nakheel Mall.
Image Credit:
6 of 11
JANNAH HOTELS AND APARTMENTS: Jannah Hotel Apartments and Villas, Ras Al Khaimah have introduced their new Summer Bonanza special to give vacationers the chance to escape the city for a perfect relaxing getaway. Located in Ras Al Khaimah, Jannah Hotel Apartments and Villas offers fully flexible rates to help book the staycation you’ve been dreaming of with peace of mind. With an option to cancel and amend free of charge until the day of your arrival. At a starting rate of Dh295, you will be able to enjoy free daily breakfasts as well as explore all of the amenities including the private white sandy beaches, watersports, micro-lighting, mountain climbing and kayaking.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 11
BONNINGTON: In celebration of the Islamic New Year holiday, Bonnington Hotel is offering a complimentary upgrade to their Deluxe room when guests stay with them between August 12 to 14 from Dh249 per night. Book a Superior room for one, two, or three nights over the long weekend to avail of the upgrade, discount on food and beverage throughout the hotel, and full use of the hotel facilities. Top the staycation off with a lie-in and a Full Irish Breakfast at the Cavendish Restaurant.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 11
RENAISSANCE DOWNTOWN: Whether you are hoping to treat that special someone or make the most of some quality time with family, this five-star luxury hotel in the heart of Downtown Dubai has everything you need. Book your stay anytime until September 30 and enjoy a buffet breakfast with a choice of lunch or dinner set menu on the house with a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage consumption during your stay.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 11
ROVE AT THE PARK: Get ready for non-stop adventure at Rove At The Park with tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts every day of your stay. Visitors can access more than 100 fun and adrenaline-packed rides and attractions spread across Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai And Legoland Water Park. This is in addition to free access to themed zones, street ambience and numerous shops and restaurants at Riverland Dubai. Rates starting from Dh499 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 11
ROVE LA MER: Book your next staycation at Rove La Mer Beach and get Dh200 credit to spend on food and beverages across some of the best dining outlets in La Mer Dubai. . Participating outlets include Masti for inspired Indian fusion, Argentina Grill, where you can enjoy amazing Argentinian cuts, Lezzet for terrific Turkish treats and of course, The Daily for International flavours. Rates start from Dh499.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 11
EMIRATES PALACE, ABU DHABI: Enjoy the luxury of Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, with a special limited-time offer allowing guests 30 per cent off the best available rate and a host of additional treats if you stay there in August. Available for bookings until August 14 2021. As temperatures rise in August, so do the benefits including a complimentary room upgrade to the next available category on every booking, an early check-in at 10am is also available on weekdays. As well as a complimentary treat of the Emirates Palace signature 23-karat gold-flaked Palace Cappuccino for two at Le Cafe.
Image Credit: Supplied