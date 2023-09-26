Dubai Miracle Garden

After a summer hiatus, Dubai Miracle Garden will welcome visitors starting Sunday, October 1, just in time for the long weekend. As it enters its 12th season, this expansive natural flower garden, spanning 72,000 square meters, boasts over 150 million flowers featuring more than 120 unique varieties. For families with children, one visit can make for a memorable experience for all ages.

Location:Al Barsha 3, Dubailand. Tickets cost Dh80 (3 – 12 years) and Dh90 (Above 12 years old). Kids under three enter free, ID is a must. Timings: TBA.

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Have a fun and cool long weekend at the Wild Wadi Waterpark. The weekend kicks off with ‘Family Friday’ at Wild Wadi Waterpark, offering exciting attractions to enjoy the day off. Guests can explore Juha's Dhow & Lagoon, an interactive play structure with over 100 activities, including slides and water guns. Families can also enjoy the Breaker’s Bay, one of the largest wave pools in the Middle East. On Saturday, enjoy the 'All-You-Can-Eat Saturday’ package and guests can redeem their treats at Firecrust Pizza and the Dhow & Lagoon Kitchen. The long weekend wraps up with a ‘Chill Sunday’, allowing guests to unwind while enjoying stunning views of the iconic Burj Al Arab. Residents can book their tickets online and save up to 30 per cent on a long weekend of fun at Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Location: Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim 3. Cost: Dh290 for All-You-Can-Eat offer bundle for adults, Dh255 for children tickets. Timings: Daily, 10am to 6pm.

Hadi Wadi Hub Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Hatta Resorts and Wadi Hub

The hub kicks off this season with the opening of a brand new Aerial Adventure Park. The park is perfect for thrill-seekers with High Ropes Course, Free Fall, Giant Swing, 45 Degree Zip, Bag Drop, Zip Line Belay and a Leap of Faith. Children can also have fun staying safe in a specially designed ground-level park. Each of the park experiences lasts between 90 to 120 minutes, with the capacity to accommodate up to 75 visitors simultaneously. This children’s version offers an experience lasting between 30 to 45 minutes and can host up to 10 children at a time.

Hatta will still have its popular attractions such as kayaking, hiking, ziplining, mountain biking and the iconic Hatta Drop-in water slide.

Location: Dubai-Hatta Road. Cost: Based on activities. Timings: Daily, 7am to 10pm.

Bounce in Sharjah

Bounce has arrived in Sharjah, in a 2,000-square-metre location, and its fifth in the UAE. The new location has a miniBOUNCE Zone – an adventure playground where jumpers up to age six can develop balance, coordination, and confidence in addition to motor skills. The zone also has a ball pit, slides, a rainbow net, mini trampolines, play structures, and a mini air bag. So, while the adults enjoy the classic Bounce activities, younger children can also have a safe share of the trampoline fun.

Location: Al Jada Mall,opposite outdoor cinema, Aljada by Arada, Cost: Dh80 per child per hour(taller than 110cms) and Dh75 per child per hour (shorter than 110cms). Timings: Daily, 10am to 10pm.

Leo & Loona Park Image Credit: Supplied

Leo & Loona Park

Leo & Loona at Dubai Festival City Mall is geared towards children aged 10 and younger. The park boasts over 30 attractions, designed for children between the ages of three and 10. The facility offers a massive soft play area for both infants and toddlers, trampolines, ball pool, soft pool with battle bridges, climbing walls, BERG pedal go-karts, magic sandbox, and much more.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall. Cost: Dh179 per child (2 – 14 years) from Monday to Friday, Dh229 per child (2 – 14 years) on Saturday and Sunday. Adults free if accompanied by a kid with a ticket. Kids below 2 years go free. Timings: 10am to 11pm (weekdays), 10am to midnight (Weekend).

Dubai Garden Glow

The neon-lit park with its dinosaurs and decorated trees is always a mesmerizing sight and the park has opened for its 9th season following the summer. This outdoor park is popular among kids and has themed sections such as Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, Ice Park, Magic Park and Art Park.

Location: Gate number 6 and 7, Zabeel Park. Cost: Tickets start at Dh70 Timings: Daily, 5pm to 10pm.

Yas Acres Family Fair

Back for its regular event, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club is set to host the ‘Yas Acres Family Fair’ on Saturday, September 30, running from 3pm to 9pm. This fun-filled family event will feature an array of kids’ activities, F&B offerings and pool access including waterplay area for the little ones. Guests can choose from various live cooking stations, which will be serving up sandwiches, burgers, nachos and more.

Location: Yas Acres Golf & Country Club. Cost: Dh 50 entry fee for 13 years and above, fully redeemable on food & beverages available by the pool. Free entry for kids up to 12 years old. Timings: Saturday, 30 September from 3pm to 9pm.

Aventura Parks

This family destination boasts adventure activities, a discovery play area, a nature trail and Dubai's largest zipline park. Specifically designed for your thrill-loving children, the park has obstacle courses and other activities designed to motivate the kids to use their analytic and mobility skills. This park also offers the best chance to ‘de-screen’ kids aged five to eight with a three-hour programme.