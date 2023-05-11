With Qatar announcing 30-day visas for all nationalities, this could be the best time to make the most of the new travel rules. Qatar had earlier introduced the Hayya visa for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 facilitating easy access to this region and they have now extended the benefits. According to reports, Qatar’s tourism authority, Visit Qatar, continues to be open to GCC residents of all professions and they can get a tourist visa through their portal. Here’s what to see if you’re planning a visit soon. We have compiled a list of tourist attractions that can be accomplished within a long weekend coming up in June.

It’s never too early to plan. With Eid Al Adha holidays coming up – most likely on June 28 , this is a good time to explore Qatar which has something for everyone start on a new adventure.

Modern Doha

To start your morning off in Doha, we recommend heading to Msheireb Downtown Doha. The sustainable downtown regeneration project showcases the best of modern Doha, and there are tonnes of brilliant places to grab a cup of coffee.

Souq Waqif

When in Qatar, make sure to enjoy the old-world charm offered by traditional markets. The ‘Souq Waqif’ will remind you of an era that has gone by and fill you with nostalgia. A must-visit, the shops selling fabric, spices, sweets, and souvenirs will bring the tourist in you

Find Venice in Qatar

Find this Venice-like destination in Qatar at the Qanat Quartier on The Pearl-Qatar. The destination features rows of colourful buildings with azure canals as the backdrop. You could take a water taxi to get the full experience. Another attraction to visit on The Pearl Qatar are the piano steps. The staircase features 30 musical steps. You can have dinner here and get some shopping done.

MIA Park

You can round off your night with one of the best views of the West Bay skyline. The MIA park has many attractions such as public art, traditional dhows and a pearl monument.

Museum of Islamic Art

A key cultural spot in Qatar is the Museum of Islamic Art which features art from three continents and spanning around 1,400 years. The museum is located on an island off the Corniche and artefacts are spread over where visitors can look at jewels, swords, armour and more.

National Museum of Qatar

From learning about the biodiverse environment in the country to studying Bedouin culture and the regional practice of pearl diving, visitors can learn a lot about the country at this attraction.

Katara Cultural Village: This destination has something for everyone with galleries, restaurants, architectural attractions and mosques. Head up to the Katara Amphitheatre, before admiring the architecture of the Golden Mosque and the Masjid of Katara. If you have an interest in astrology, you can nip inside the Al Thuraya Planetarium to learn more about the cosmos.

Go kayaking through Purple Island or Azirst Bin Ghanam for an offbeat destination. Visitors can enjoy diverse flora and fauna at the destination. Or you could choose to beat the summer heat with water activities at the Desert Fall Water and Adventure Park in Doha.

