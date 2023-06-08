Dubai: In less than a month, students across the UAE will start their summer holidays . This also marks the most expensive week to travel from the UAE, given that the end of the school year coincides with the Eid Al Adha break.

If you aren't planning to travel, parents can expect a lot of cooped-up energy at home. Keeping the children engaged and away from screens can be daunting. Here is a list of camps to ensure your children stay active and have fun while you are at work.

Aventura Parks

This family destination boasts adventure activities, a discovery play area, a nature trail and Dubai's largest zipline park. For eight weeks, the destination will host weekly camps at Bright Learners Private School for children under exciting themes such as Under the Sea, Lost in Space, Jurassic Week, Forest Life, Forensics Week, and Camp Olympics. Designed for children aged 5 to 12, there are arts, science, physical activities and nature programs.

Location: Bright Learners Private School, 10 minutes from Aventura Nature Adventure Park, Cost: Dh725 per week (9am – 2pm, Dh35 every additional hour per camper), Dates: July 10 through August 18

The Green Planet

‘Summer Camp in the Rainforest’ is bound to be a hit if your child loves nature and exotic animals. The camp at The Green Planet features hands-on interactive activities including but not limited to, up-close-and-personal animal meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes adventures and sustainability-themed explorations of the bio-dome and other parts of the rainforest. The camp will run every Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm.

Summer Camp in a Rainforest Image Credit: Supplied

Junior campers, aged 5 to 12, can also explore subjects like habitats, extinct animals and conservation through interactive games and arts and crafts, which means there will be more than enough to keep the young ones entertained.

Location: The Green Planet, Cost: Dh650 for one week or Dh200 per day, Dates: 10 July to 24 August

Jump Boxx Indoor Trampoline Park

This one is great if you have little tots who want to jump, bounce and run everywhere. For children aged five and older, Jump Boxx Indoor Trampoline Park in Upper Mirdiff Mall will host half-day and full-day weekly camps until August 31.

Location: Uptwon Mirdiff Mall, Cost: Dh599 per week (from 9am to 1pm or 2pm to 6pm) and Dh899 per week (from 9am to 6pm), Dates: Until August 31

Dubai Ice Rink

If your child caught the 'Frozen' bug and wants to waltz around the ice as gracefully as Elsa does, take them to these intensive weekly camps for budding and experienced ice skaters. Campers aged six and above can register. Consisting of four days of 30-minute lessons combined with 1 hour for students to practice their skills, each weekly course takes place between 3.15pm to 4.45pm from Sunday to Wednesday.

Location: The Dubai Mall, Cost: Dh525 per week inclusive of skate hire and helmets, Dates: Until the end of August

Address Beach Resort

Qix Summer Camp features a jam-packed schedule of exciting activities, including swimming, splash pad games, Zumba, kids’ yoga, arts and crafts, movies, and much more. With daily, weekly, and monthly booking options available (10am to 4pm on weekdays), weekday fun is sorted if you get your kids (aged 4 to 10) enrolled here.

Qix Summer Camp is designed for children aged 4 to 10

Location: Address Beach Resort, Cost: Dh250 per day; Dh1,200 per week; Dh3,600 per month, Dates: Until August 31

OliOli

Designed for children aged 4 - 10, this venue has three options for parents - morning, afternoon and all day camps. With an early bird offer for bookings made before June 18, the weekly camps have themes such as Jurassic Blast, Cosmic Blast, Mess Blast and Tinker Blast.

Location: Al Quoz; Cost: Morning Blast from Dh1090 weekly, Afternoon Blast Dh790, All Day Blast Dh1650, Dates: July 3 to August 25

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

With an option to drop your tots off as early as 8am, this camp will keep the children entertained from 10am to 6pm. The resort has a 200 sq.m dedicated indoor Kids Zone, outdoor and water-based facilities. The package also includes lunch and a snack for the campers. From arts and craft sessions to thrilling water sports, challenging Wibit courses, and the joys of cooking, campers will get a well-rounded experience, as well as discovering the historic culture of Ras Al Khaimah, the pearl farm, and other local destinations.