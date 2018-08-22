Dubai: The Dubai Police Operations Room receives countless calls each day and as prepared as they are for responding to emergencies, one call yesterday (Tuesday) was quite unexpected.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, called in to the Dubai Police operations room to wish them Eid Mubarak.

The Dubai Police’s social media accounts posted a recording of the conversation in Arabic, where an officer is heard receiving the call. The city’s Crown Prince greeted him and went on to wish the staff Eid Mubarak while they were at work. He then prayed that Eid would bring them joy and ended the wish with: “Your brother, Hamdan Bin Mohammad.”

The officer returned Eid greetings to Shaikh Hamdan and thanked him for his kind gesture and leadership.

Social media users reacted to the unique way of wishing Dubai Police on Eid, by sharing their Eid wishes with Shaikh Hamdan.

سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم ولي عهد دبي، يتصل بغرفة عمليات #شرطة_دبي ويهنئهم بمناسبة #عيد_الاضحى_المبارك .@HamdanMohammed pic.twitter.com/N27eIM2RXT — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) August 21, 2018

Dubai Police’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook page were filled with comments of ‘Eid Mubarak’ to Shaikh Hamdan from users who appreciated his gesture.

Twitter user @Ali389399 wrote: “These are our elders, thank God Almighty they are His blessing. Praise be to Allah.”

Instagram user @ahmad_elghonimy wrote: “May Allah protect you and protect our policemen.”

Many comments from Indian expatriates were also posted, thanking the UAE for its support in providing aid to flood relief efforts in the Indian state of Kerala.

Facebook user Anvy Ameen wrote: “Thank you very much to our dear brothers in the United Arab Emirates for this help and care. We owe you, may Allah preserve your leadership and bless your [country] with goodness and happiness. God bless. Your brothers from Kerala, India”