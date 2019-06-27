The major Bollywood actor is the second person to receive a star before its October launch

Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: AP

Dubai: A third name has been added to Dubai's Walk of Fame, and it is none other than Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

Earlier today, the official Twitter page for The Dubai Stars tweeted that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan would also be honoured with a star.

Due to open in October along the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, the Dubai Stars’ Walk of Fame is expected to showcase more than 10,000 stars on the sidewalk.

The concept of Dubai Stars is much like Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, which features a wide variety of celebrities from actors, musicians and directors who made their mark in the world of showbiz.

As part of Dubai Stars’ inauguration, at least 400 celebrities are promised to attend the opening gala and launch their respective star.

The first recipient of a Dubai Star was Lebanese designer Elie Saab.