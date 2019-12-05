The recreational area in Sharjah, will have food trucks, life guards and new facilities

Jet skiers at Al Mamzar Beach in Sharjah. Image Credit: GN Archives

Sharjah: One of the most popular recreational areas in Sharjah is on track for a new round of improvements.

Al Mamzar, which shares a beach with the neighbouring emirate of Dubai, is about to get a wide range of facilities and services to cater to the growing needs of residents. And as the weather gets cooler by the day, the announcement of the project couldn’t have come at a better time.

On its official Instagram account, Sharjah municipality posted a video of officials taking a tour at Al Mamzar beach, and deciding where all the new facilities will go.

Officials at Sharjah Municipality, who is responsible for carrying out the second phase of the renovation project, said the installation of new facilities aims to provide the best services at Sharjah, which comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Officials from Sharjah Municipality on Wednesday toured the new facilities set to open at Al Mamzar beach. Image Credit: Supplied

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said once the second phase is completed, Al Mamzar Beach will be home to a number of food trucks, have a designated area for fishing and will have new kiosks that rent out jet skis.

Al Mamzar Beach Park is located in the Al Mamzar area, between Al Khan Lagoon in the north and Al Hamriya Port in the south.

Spread over 106 hectares, Al Mamzar Beach Park is divided into five beaches that are ideal for swimming, sunbathing and snorkelling. Swaying palm trees, three pools, multiple playgrounds and picnic areas with barbecues make this a popular venue for families at weekends.

Chaise lounges and umbrellas are currently available for hire and there’s ample green space for skating, cycling and ball games.