We bring you 29 ice creams for the 29 days of Ramadan

What you need to know: Gulf News is going on an ice cream trail this Ramadan.

Our 22nd pick of the month is the 'Make your own' ice cream.

Be prepared for our list of 29 ice creams for 29 days.

End your fast and enjoy the Summer months with these sweet and cold treats.

In a time where everything you own can be customised – from your luggage to your smartphone case – how about customising your own ice cream? We give you our next pick of the month...

#22 Make your own ice cream

Customisation: Does it work?

It is the process wherein any product can be altered according to the customer’s needs and wants. This could extend from creating a product from scratch or simply tweaking an existing one to your specifications.

According to Dubai-based entrepreneur Nikita Phulwani, having the option of customising one’s food adds to the experience.

The 27-year-old said: “In terms of ice creams, some prefer white chocolate, others prefer something else. Having options allows people to get closer to their preferences. Some places have a variety of toppings – you can get whatever you want.

“10 people can walk into the same store but still be satisfied equally because of the ability to customise their desserts.”

Phulwani has previously had the experience of customising her own ice cream – from picking the dipping sauce and flavour, to the toppings – and concludes that making your own dessert adds an element of fun.”

Is it popular?

Imran Zaidi always customises his ice cream. He opts for flavours and toppings that appeal to him.

The 40-year-old IT project manager said: “I always love to customise my own flavours. Usually at the popular ice cream shops in Dubai, I am able to tell the server the flavours I want to include and they make me something with my specification.”

The American national said: “Making your own ice cream makes me feel like a five-year-old in a candy store.... Creating your own ice cream sundaes is my favourite. It makes the experience more memorable.”

Corporate finance trainee, Jumana Adel agrees.

The 23-year-old Dubai resident said: “I go for the option of choosing my own ice cream. It gives me space to create what I want. I can make it more sweet or less, and accordingly I’ll add toppings etc. I think the concept is great because you don’t have to choose one flavour of ice cream or be forced to opt for only one item.”

However, getting to pick your own flavours and toppings is not everyone’s cup of tea. Some people do not like to experiment with new options.

Sales manager Jothi Lakshmi finds the process of creating her own dessert, adding toppings and deciding on the sauces, a little daunting.

The 35-year-old said: “I prefer ready ice cream with the recommendations because I am not good at selecting what I would like. Even if I did, I’m sure the person serving the ice cream knows what goes together better. I don’t want to pay money... and then, what if I don’t like it?”

Dubai resident Diksha Rupani had opted for a regular scoop of ice cream in a waffle cone when she was interviewed.

The 20-year-old said: “I wasn’t aware that some ice cream shops allow customers to prepare their own ice cream. Now that I know that some places have this option, I might give it a try once. But I’m not really a fan of the concept.”

Where can you get this?

Baskin Robbins is an American ice cream and cake shop that was founded in 1945. At Baskin Robbins outlets in Dubai, customers have the option of creating their own sundae (Dh 10.50 starting). Customers can choose their own flavours, and pick one wet (a sauce) and one dry topping.

Baskin Robbins has 31 flavours in the ice cream parlour at a time.

Store manager Aruna Amarasinghe, at an outlet on Shaikh Zayed Road, said: “The flavours are imported from the US. Customers can choose sauces including pistachio, caramel and chocolate.”

Another item the ice cream parlour has are the ‘ice creams sticks’ (Dh 13) that come in chocolate chip and pistachio flavour.

Customers can choose their dipping sauce – chocolate, hazelnut and pistachio. A drizzle is also added. Next, customers can choose a topping. The add-ons include roasted nuts, sprinkles and more.

Regional quality assurance and new product development head at Baskin Robbins, Sunil Crasta, said: “We believe in bringing happiness to each and every customer. Therefore not only do we offer the best combinations, but we also offer customers the privilege of making their own sundae.”

Additionally, Magnum ice cream parlour in Mall of the Emirates has a ‘make your own Magnum bar’ concept.

At Magnum ice cream, customers get a plain vanilla magnum bar, which is then dipped into any chocolate of their choice (Dh25). Supervisor of the Magnum outlet, Endri Shpata said: “It’s foundation started in Belgium in the 1960s. From then it reached many different countries. It opened its first outlet in Dubai in 2018.”

“We have a combination of white, dark and milk dipping chocolate, which comes from Belgium. All the toppings available are also imported from Belgium – except the nuts.”

Shpata said that the experience is different.

“It is another level of customer service because people can create their own Magnum ice cream.”

The toppings available include lotus biscuit, chili flakes, coconut bites, colourful cereals, rose petals and dark chocolate balls, to name a few.

Additionally, Cold Stone Creamery in Dubai also allows customers to customise their own ice cream. There are more than 30 flavours to choose from. The flavours are categorised into ‘All Creamery Flavours’ and ‘Seasonal flavours’. Customers can add any topping to their creations. The toppings include a variety of cholates, brownie, cake, jellies, cookies, nuts, fruits and more. The experience also provides the customer with a little show, as you can watch the servers toss the ice cream in the air, and mix your flavours and toppings in front of you.

