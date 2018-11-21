I would take those words as a warning. The more invested you are in the old-fashioned Robin Hood of legend — here played by Taron Egerton, in a quilted, black-leather hoodie that makes him look like he stepped out of Barney’s on Madison Avenue, and not Sherwood Forest — the less likely you are to enjoy what amounts to a chilly and flavourless frapp of historical speculation, revisionist folklore and every lazy action-movie cliche ever written.