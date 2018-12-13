What director Khan gets right and spot on is the unhealthy inter-dependence between the employer and the employee, despite the unspoken class-divide. Pinky is that quintessential fresh-off-the-boat immigrant and actress Yamin does a commendable job of communicating her sense of awe and wonder at being transplanted in fantastical city like Dubai. Her feeling of alienation and her attempts to forge new bonds in a new country is wonderfully brought out in the first half.