Surprisingly, viewers don’t have to wait for the third time to be a charm as ‘Escape Room’ plays an exciting game, with a tighter premise and a slick production that works on most part. Despite some glaring flaws — and a finale that agreeably conforms to every cliche in the book — what largely works for the film is a narrative that keeps you at the edge of your seat as you follow a group of six misfits playing for their very lives.