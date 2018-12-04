It’s against this backdrop that Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette becomes just Colette, a transition that Willy hastens, including by lying about his serial infidelities. The untruths put a wedge between the couple that devastates Colette yet also liberates her. Willy also runs out of ghostwriters — his expensive habits drain his resources — so turns to the only person left in sight: his wife. Colette resists, he pushes her, she resists some more and he locks her up in a room. Voila! A new, natural writer is born, scratching beauty, truth and lies on the page. (Although she speaks in English, she, distractingly, writes in French.) The movie’s chronicle of Colette’s awakening largely focuses on, and gets its juice from, her relationship with Willy in all its stormy sweep: the love, labour, betrayals and eventually emancipation. One of the paradoxes of Colette’s life of letters is that it begins in captivity, with Willy literally locking her in a room. “Write!” he thunders at her, echoing every editor who’s ever lived. She effectively becomes Willy’s literary slave even as she begins loosening the bonds of their conjugal life one affair at a time, most importantly with Missy, aka Mathilde de Morny (the appealing Denise Gough), a freethinking noblewoman who dressed as a man.