With less than a week left for Ramadan to begin, based on astronomical calculations and predictions, markets have opened up in the UAE. Ramadan is expected to start on March 23 but official confirmation will come in next week.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
As the month of fasting begins, residents tend to venture out post-iftar for Ramadan shopping with the family in tow.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
From souvenirs, furniture and clothes to dry fruits, dates, snacks and spices, these markets feature a diverse array of products throughout Ramadan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Whether shopping under the stars or browsing stores in the city’s mega malls, Ramadan in the UAE is filled with exceptional retail moments for the whole family.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi /Gulf News
Several malls and stores also run month-long Ramadan promotions and discounts in various product categories.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
As the month of Ramadan approaches, residents and visitors to Dubai can expect a line-up of family-friendly cultural, F&B and community-focused experiences that will embrace the city’s heritage as well as its retail offerings.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dubai will comes alive with traditional Ramadan Lighting installations across the city,
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani.Gulf News