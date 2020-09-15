Dubai: Brass Monkey, a new hangout entertainment spot is set to launch on Bluewaters Island on Thursday, October 1.
The venue, which is fully licenced offers two floors of food, beverages and games that everyone can take part in.
We’re talking retro video games, 12 bowling lanes, VR racing simulators, pool and snooker, air hockey, shoot-hoops and many more games. The entertainment venue also offers casual dining at their restaurant and bar, making it an all-encompassing spot to spend time with friends and family.
In addition to food and games, the casual hotspot will have live music, DJs spinning, special promotions and even a temporary tattoo booth.
Their motto is "grow young again" which may give you an idea on the vibes you can expect when going there.
Key info
Location: Bluewaters Island
When: Opens Thursday October 1, 2020