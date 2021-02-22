Dubai: Jumeirah’s Dar Al Wasl development is fast becoming a hotspot for homegrown F&B concepts. Moon Slice, which is the brainchild of Emirati restaurateur Mahmood Al Khamis of Drop Coffee and Origami Sushi, is the latest arrival to the community with an aim to fill the gap in the market for quality driven, yet approachable pizza.
To help carry out his vision, Mahmood brought fellow Dar Al Wasl tenant and talented chef Reif Othman on board to consult on the menu. Though Reif, is known for his mastery of modern Asian cuisine, Italian cuisine is actually where he made his start in the culinary world.
The menu features a selection of light antipasti and playful desserts but the main focus is the pizza offering with its elevated versions of commonplace toppings. At Moon Slice pizzas are topped with truffle, wagyu beef, octopus and thinly sliced heirloom tomatoes.
Highlights include the Diavola – wagyu carpaccio, spicy meatballs, olive aioli; Frutti di Mare – shrimp and octopus carpaccio, fontina, BBQ aioli and the MS – pecorino and truffle paste, truffle foam, grated truffle.
The focused menu will be supplemented by weekend specials, giving regulars the opportunity to try something new every time they visit.
The intimate restaurant, which seats 26 indoor and 20 outdoor is inspired by nostalgia and the founder’s childhood passion for pizza. Key elements include tables, inspired by traditional school desks, hand-written paper menus on the walls, vintage ceiling lamps and leather-bound books.
The team will initially focus on the dine-in offering with pick up available from noon to 7pm. Delivery will be rolled out in April.
Key info:
Location: Dar Al Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, Dubai
Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 11pm.